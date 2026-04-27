Romania Bank Deposits Up 7% in March 2026 YOY to RON673B

Romania Bank Deposits Up 7% in March 2026 YOY to RON673B. Household and company bank deposits increased in March 2025 by 7% from March 2025, to a total amount of RON673 billion as RON-denominated deposits (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]