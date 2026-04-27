Water Bottler Cumpana Doubles Turnover in 2020-2025 Period

Water Bottler Cumpana Doubles Turnover in 2020-2025 Period. Cumpana 1993, a leading player on Romania market of water bottling for watercoolers, ended 2025 with RON88 million turnover, up almost 10% from (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]