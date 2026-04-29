BRD SocGen Shareholders OK RON750M Worth Of Dividend Payout

BRD SocGen Shareholders OK RON750M Worth Of Dividend Payout. The shareholders of BRD-Groupe Société Générale (stock symbol: BRD) on April 29 approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON749.3 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]