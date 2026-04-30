OMV Petrom Net Profit Drops 4% YoY To RON1B In Q1/2026

OMV Petrom Net Profit Drops 4% YoY To RON1B In Q1/2026. Romania’s top oil and gas company OMV Petrom on April 30 announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026: the operating result (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]