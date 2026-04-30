THR Marea Neagra Greenlights Sale Of Hotel Assets For EUR14.6MThe Board of Directors of Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra SA (stock symbol: EFO), which manages several hotels on the Romanian Black Sea coast, on April 30 approved the capitalization through sale of some hotel assets in Venus and Mangalia seaside resorts, for a total EUR14.6 million (…)
Patria Bank Expects RON85M Net Profit In 2026, Up 69% YoYPatria Bank (stock symbol: PBK) forecasts net profit of almost RON85 million in 2026, up almalso ost 69% on the year, in the context of a strategy meant to speed up profitability and expand its commercial activity, per the bank's budget approved by shareholders on April 29.
Sphera Franchise Group Shareholders OK RON40M Dividend PayoutThe shareholders of Sphera Franchise Group (stock symbol: SFG) on April 30 approved a gross dividend of RON1.06 per share, taking the total amount to RON40 million, which will be paid out from the undistributed profits of financial years 2024 and 2025, as per a stock market report.
AnimaWings Attracts Three Institutional Investors As ShareholdersAnimaWings, the Romanian airline owned by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, the founders of Christian Tour, has attracted three institutional investors in its shareholding structure after signing a strategic agreement with BT Asset Management SAI, part of the Banca Transilvania Financial (…)