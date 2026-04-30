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April 30, 2026

OMV Petrom Net Profit Drops 4% YoY To RON1B In Q1/2026
Apr 30, 2026

OMV Petrom Net Profit Drops 4% YoY To RON1B In Q1/2026.

Romania’s top oil and gas company OMV Petrom on April 30 announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026: the operating result (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Autonom Services 2025 Operating Revenue Up 12% YoY To Nearly RON940M Autonom Services, a 100% Romanian-owned integrated provider of mobility solutions, ended 2025 with operating revenue of RON939.7 million, up 12% on the year, and operating profit of RON150.5 million, up 18.7% on the year, per financial data provided by the company.

THR Marea Neagra Greenlights Sale Of Hotel Assets For EUR14.6M The Board of Directors of Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra SA (stock symbol: EFO), which manages several hotels on the Romanian Black Sea coast, on April 30 approved the capitalization through sale of some hotel assets in Venus and Mangalia seaside resorts, for a total EUR14.6 million (…)

Patria Bank Expects RON85M Net Profit In 2026, Up 69% YoY Patria Bank (stock symbol: PBK) forecasts net profit of almost RON85 million in 2026, up almalso ost 69% on the year, in the context of a strategy meant to speed up profitability and expand its commercial activity, per the bank's budget approved by shareholders on April 29.

BT Asset Management Overtakes BRD AM To Become Largest Asset Manager In Romania BT Asset Management (BT AM), an investment management company within the Banca Transilvania (stock symbol: TLV) Financial Group, has become the largest mutual fund management company in Romania, overtaking BRD AM.

Sphera Franchise Group Shareholders OK RON40M Dividend Payout The shareholders of Sphera Franchise Group (stock symbol: SFG) on April 30 approved a gross dividend of RON1.06 per share, taking the total amount to RON40 million, which will be paid out from the undistributed profits of financial years 2024 and 2025, as per a stock market report.

AnimaWings Attracts Three Institutional Investors As Shareholders AnimaWings, the Romanian airline owned by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, the founders of Christian Tour, has attracted three institutional investors in its shareholding structure after signing a strategic agreement with BT Asset Management SAI, part of the Banca Transilvania Financial (…)

Statistical Office: Romania Residential Building Permits Down 4.8% YoY In January-March 2026 Romanian authorities issued 7,266 construction permits for residential buildings in January-March 2026, 4.8% fewer than in the same period of 2025, the country’s statistical office INS has announced on Thursday, April 30.

 


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