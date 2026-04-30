Patria Bank Expects RON85M Net Profit In 2026, Up 69% YoY

Patria Bank Expects RON85M Net Profit In 2026, Up 69% YoY. Patria Bank (stock symbol: PBK) forecasts net profit of almost RON85 million in 2026, up almalso ost 69% on the year, in the context of a strategy (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]