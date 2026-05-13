CON-A Operations, Jointly with UTI Construction and Facility Management and Poland’s Zue Spolka Set to Build Cluj Metropolitan Train Stations for EUR115M

CON-A Operations, Jointly with UTI Construction and Facility Management and Poland’s Zue Spolka Set to Build Cluj Metropolitan Train Stations for EUR115M. CON-A Operations, controlled by entrepreneur Mircea Bulboaca, in association with UTI Construction and Facility Management, owned by businessman (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]