CON-A Operations, Jointly with UTI Construction and Facility Management and Poland’s Zue Spolka Set to Build Cluj Metropolitan Train Stations for EUR115M
May 13, 2026
CON-A Operations, Jointly with UTI Construction and Facility Management and Poland’s Zue Spolka Set to Build Cluj Metropolitan Train Stations for EUR115M.
CON-A Operations, controlled by entrepreneur Mircea Bulboaca, in association with UTI Construction and Facility Management, owned by businessman (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]