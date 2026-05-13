 
Romaniapress.com

May 13, 2026

CON-A Operations, Jointly with UTI Construction and Facility Management and Poland’s Zue Spolka Set to Build Cluj Metropolitan Train Stations for EUR115M
May 13, 2026

CON-A Operations, Jointly with UTI Construction and Facility Management and Poland’s Zue Spolka Set to Build Cluj Metropolitan Train Stations for EUR115M.

CON-A Operations, controlled by entrepreneur Mircea Bulboaca, in association with UTI Construction and Facility Management, owned by businessman (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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