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May 14, 2026

Romania’s industrial output shrinks by 2.8% q/q in Q1
May 14, 2026

Romania’s industrial output shrinks by 2.8% q/q in Q1.

Romania’s industrial output contracted by 2.8% q/q, in seasonally and workday adjusted terms, and by 1.9% y/y in the first three months (Q1) of (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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