Santierul Naval Orsova Profit Surges Sevenfold in Q1/2026

Santierul Naval Orsova Profit Surges Sevenfold in Q1/2026. Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova registered RON4.8 million net profit in the first three months of 2026, up from RON700,000 in the corresponding (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]