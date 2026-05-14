Romania renegotiates RRF to achieve full absorption of EUR 4.9 bln grantsRomania has begun the final renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), so that it can fully collect the remaining EUR 4.9 billion in grants, by prioritising projects that have been completed or are in an advanced stage of (…)
Bucharest brings back double-decker tourist buses for weekend city toursBucharest relaunched its open-top tourist bus service on Friday, May 15, with double-decker buses once again operating on the “Bucharest City Tour” route. The service will initially run with two buses, each with a capacity of 83 seats, with authorities saying the fleet could be expanded to six (…)
Alexandra C?pit?nescu qualifies Romania for Eurovision 2026 finalRomania has qualified for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 after singer Alexandra C?pit?nescu advanced from the second semi-final with her song Choke Me. She performed third during Thursday evening’s semi-final in Vienna. Romania was among the 10 countries selected to advance (…)
Hidroelectrica Profit Rises 122% To RON1.3B In Q1, 2026Romania’s largest state-run company Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) ended the first quarter of 2026 with RON1.307 billion net profit, 122% higher than in the first quarter of 2025, while revenue rose 67% to RON3.129 billion, driven by a higher electricity production and the doubling in the number of (…)
BCR Redeems BCR27A Bonds One Year Before Due DateBanca Comerciala Romana announced on Thursday that it was exercising its option to redeem the BCR27A bonds early — senior non-preferred green bonds worth RON702 million lei, with a fixed interest rate of 9.079% per annum — effective June 14, 2026, one year before the original maturity date.