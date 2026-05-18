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May 18, 2026

IT Genetics Set to Debut on May 21st on AeRO Market
May 18, 2026

IT Genetics Set to Debut on May 21st on AeRO Market.

The shares of IT Genetics, a Romanian tech company specializing in digital automation and operational efficiency for businesses, will start (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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