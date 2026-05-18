Fondul Proprietatea Subscribes RON56M In CNAPM SharesOn May 15, Fondul Proprietatea exercised its pre-emption right and subscribed 5,632,510 new shares, with a nominal value of RON10 per share, and an aggregated value of RON56,325,100, issued by the National Company „Administratia Porturilor Maritime” S.A. (CNAPM).
DPD Romania Returns To Profit In 2025, With Net Gain Of RON9.4MDPD (Dynamic Parcel Distribution) Romania, one of the biggest actors in the parcel delivery market and a member of the international group Geopost, ended 2025 with a turnover of almost RON450.2 million (EUR89.3 million), up 4.2% from over RON432 million (EUR86.8 million) reported in 2024, per (…)
Purcari Wineries Completes Acquisition Of SERVE CepturaWinemaker Purcari Wineries (stock symbol: WINE) has announced the completion of the acquisition of private winery SERVE Ceptura SRL after obtaining all required corporate and regulatory approvals, as per a report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday (May 18, 2026).
Aquila In Due Diligence Phase To Buy Distributor With EUR36M RevenueAquila (AQ.RO), one of Romania’s largest distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, has confirmed that it is in the due diligence phase for the acquisition of a distributor with annual revenue of EUR36 million and an EBITDA of EUR4.1 million, without disclosing the identity of the target.