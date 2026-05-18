Frigorifer 2025 Turnover Up 20% YOY To RON82.8M

Frigorifer 2025 Turnover Up 20% YOY To RON82.8M. Frigorifer, a vegetable processor with Casa Taraneasca brand in its portfolio, ended 2025 with turnover worth RON82.8 million (over EUR16 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]