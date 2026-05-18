Fondul Proprietatea Subscribes RON56M In CNAPM Shares

Fondul Proprietatea Subscribes RON56M In CNAPM Shares. On May 15, Fondul Proprietatea exercised its pre-emption right and subscribed 5,632,510 new shares, with a nominal value of RON10 per share, and (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]