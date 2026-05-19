Simtel Team Posts RON152M Revenue In Q1, 2026Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), an engineering and technology group and one of the leading national players in the renewable energy sector, posted consolidated operating revenue of RON152.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 91% compared with the same period last year.
JYSK Opens New Store In Floresti, Cluj, Grows To 161 In RomaniaScandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK is opening a new store in Urbano Shopping & Living in Floresti, near Cluj, on Thursday, May 21. Urbano Shopping & Living is a more than EUR100 million investment developed by Urbano Group in the Cluj-West metropolitan area.