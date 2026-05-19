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May 19, 2026

Libris at 35: From Eliade to Gabor Maté- 35 Years of Change in Romanians’ Reading Habits Reading Between the Lines: Books as the most honest portrait of romanian society
May 19, 2026

Libris at 35: From Eliade to Gabor Maté- 35 Years of Change in Romanians’ Reading Habits Reading Between the Lines: Books as the most honest portrait of romanian society.

Thirty-five years after the opening of the ?t. O. Iosif bookstore in Bra?ov, the starting point of Libris, the company is publishing an analysis (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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