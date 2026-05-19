Arobs Transilvania Software Ends Q1, 2026 With 20% Higher Revenue And 12% Higher Profit

Arobs Transilvania Software Ends Q1, 2026 With 20% Higher Revenue And 12% Higher Profit. Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO), the largest entrepreneurial technology business listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted RON144 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]