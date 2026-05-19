The Mall Effect Index: Romanians Spend An Average Of RON400/Mall Visit In 2026, 17% More Than Two Years Ago



The Mall Effect Index: Romanians Spend An Average Of RON400/Mall Visit In 2026, 17% More Than Two Years Ago.

Romanians in major cities reported spending an average of RON383 per shopping mall visit in 2026, 17% more than two years ago, a growth that (…)