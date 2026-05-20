Winemaker Purcari Ends Q1/2026 with RON89M Revenues, Down 2%, RON8M Net Profit, 11% Lower YOY

Winemaker Purcari Ends Q1/2026 with RON89M Revenues, Down 2%, RON8M Net Profit, 11% Lower YOY. Purcari Wineries ended the first quarter of 2026 with RON89.6 million revenues, down 2%, and RON8 million net profit, 11% lower than in the same (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]