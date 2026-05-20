Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Hits RON769.5M Turnover in 2025, Up 2.5% YOY

Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Hits RON769.5M Turnover in 2025, Up 2.5% YOY. Societe Generale Global Solution Centre, the Bucharest services center of French group Societe Generale, ended 2025 with turnover worth RON769.5 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]