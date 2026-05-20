Silcotub Zalau 2025 Turnover Down 9.5% YOY to RON3.4B

Silcotub Zalau 2025 Turnover Down 9.5% YOY to RON3.4B. Industrial pipe maker Silcotub, part of international group Tenaris, for 2025 reported turnover worth RON3.41 billion (EUR677 million), down 9.5% (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]