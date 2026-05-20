Colliers: Construction Activity Up By Over 6% In Early 2026, But Reliance On Public Investment Is Becoming A Major Risk



Colliers: Construction Activity Up By Over 6% In Early 2026, But Reliance On Public Investment Is Becoming A Major Risk.

The volume of construction works increased by over 6% in the first two months of 2026, following a record-breaking 2025, while in April 2026 the (…)