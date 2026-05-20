Sipex Company Ends Q1/2026 With RON66M Turnover, RON2.4M Net Loss

Sipex Company Ends Q1/2026 With RON66M Turnover, RON2.4M Net Loss. Sipex Company (stock symbol: SPX), one of Romania’s biggest building materials distributors, reported a turnover of RON65.7 million for the first (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]