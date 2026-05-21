Brand Finance: Dacia Is Most Valuable Romanian Brand in 2026, Followed by Banca Transilvania

Brand Finance: Dacia Is Most Valuable Romanian Brand in 2026, Followed by Banca Transilvania. Dacia is for the fourth consecutive year the most valuable Romanian brand, with an estimated EUR1.2 billion value, up 9% from 2025, in a ranking (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]