Hidroelectrica Signs EUR190M Contract For Refurbishment Of Raul Mare Retezat Hydropower Plant

Hidroelectrica Signs EUR190M Contract For Refurbishment Of Raul Mare Retezat Hydropower Plant. Romania’s largest state-run company Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) on May 21 signed a EUR188.5 million contract for the refurbishment of Raul Mare (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]