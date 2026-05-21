Largest Retail Park In Transylvania URBANO Shopping & Living Inaugurated In Floresti, Cluj On Thursday

Largest Retail Park In Transylvania URBANO Shopping & Living Inaugurated In Floresti, Cluj On Thursday. URBANO Shopping & Living, the largest retail park in Transylvania, located in the town of Floresti in the Cluj metropolitan area, opened on (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]