Romanian Banca Transilvania extends EUR 67 mln loan to Antibiotice for critical drugs project

Romanian Banca Transilvania extends EUR 67 mln loan to Antibiotice for critical drugs project. Romania’s largest financial group, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), signed with state-controlled drug producer Antibiotice Ia?i (BVB: ATB) to (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]