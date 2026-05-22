Romania's Hidroelectrica refurbishes 335 MW hydropower plant under EUR 188 mln project

Romania's Hidroelectrica refurbishes 335 MW hydropower plant under EUR 188 mln project. Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) signed a EUR 188 million contract for the refurbishment of Raul Mare Retezat hydropower plant, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]