Nuclearelectrica Hits RON888M Profit in Q1/2026, Up 73% YOY

Nuclearelectrica Hits RON888M Profit in Q1/2026, Up 73% YOY. Nuclearelectrica, Romania’s sole nuclear power producer, for the first quarter of 2026 reported RON887.8 million individual net profit, 72.8% (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]