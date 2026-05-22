Sphera Franchise Group Reports RON378M Sales, Up 4.2%, RON5.4M Net Profit, 30% Lower YOY in Q1/2026

Sphera Franchise Group Reports RON378M Sales, Up 4.2%, RON5.4M Net Profit, 30% Lower YOY in Q1/2026. Sphera Franchise Group, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, in the first quarter of 2026 posted RON378 million sales, up 4.2%, and (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]