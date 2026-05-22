Banca Transilvania Q1/2026 Profit Rises 30% YOY to RON1.1B

Banca Transilvania Q1/2026 Profit Rises 30% YOY to RON1.1B. Banca Transilvania ended the first quarter of 2026 with consolidated net profit of RON1.14 billion, up 30.1% from the year-earlier period amid (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]