Alka Trading 2025 Profit Up 13.4% YOY to over RON68M

Alka Trading 2025 Profit Up 13.4% YOY to over RON68M. Alka Trading Co, a leading snacks producer locally, for 2025 reported turnover worth RON590.1 million (EUR117 million), up 8.1% from 2024, in line (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]