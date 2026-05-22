Three out of ten Romanians did not have any routine medical check-up in 2025. Another two out of ten only attended the mandatory occupational health check-up How are medical subscriptions



Three out of ten Romanians did not have any routine medical check-up in 2025. Another two out of ten only attended the mandatory occupational health check-up How are medical subscriptions.

REGINA MARIA SURVEY: Three out of ten Romanians did not have any routine medical check-up in 2025. Another two out of ten only attended the (…)