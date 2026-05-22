Romania’s EVERGENT Investments posts net result of RON 186.8 million in Q1 2026

Romania’s EVERGENT Investments posts net result of RON 186.8 million in Q1 2026. EVERGENT Investments (BVB: EVER), the financial investment company previously known as SIF Moldova, posted a net result of RON 186.8 million in (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]