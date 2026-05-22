Romanian food service company Sphera Franchise Group reports increased sales in Q1 of 2026

Romanian food service company Sphera Franchise Group reports increased sales in Q1 of 2026. Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG), the operator of the Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC chains in Romania and Moldova, with locations in Italy as (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]