Latest Addition To Bucharest Stock Exchange, IT Genetics, Sees Losses Widen To RON406,000 In Q1, 2026

Latest Addition To Bucharest Stock Exchange, IT Genetics, Sees Losses Widen To RON406,000 In Q1, 2026. Technology company IT Genetics (ITG.RO), recently listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first quarter of 2026 with (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]