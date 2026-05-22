NN Group’s OMV Petrom Stake Drops Below 5%

NN Group’s OMV Petrom Stake Drops Below 5%. Dutch-held NN Group N.V, sold OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) shares and now owns 4.94% in the company or 3.07 million shares, valued at some RON3.2 billion (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]