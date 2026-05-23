Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian director Cristian Mungiu wins second Palme d’Or for Fjord

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian director Cristian Mungiu wins second Palme d’Or for Fjord. Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord has won the Palme d’Or for best film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It is the second time the Romanian director (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]