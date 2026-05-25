EXE Software Ends 2025 with EUR2.62M Turnover, Up 15% YOY

EXE Software Ends 2025 with EUR2.62M Turnover, Up 15% YOY. Romanian software developer EXE Software in the first three months of 2026 posted EUR2.62 million turnover, up 15% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]