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Comtim Doubles Profit in 2025 to over RON260M
May 25, 2026
Comtim Doubles Profit in 2025 to over RON260M.
Comtim, Romania’s largest pork producer, owned by Chinese investors, ended 2025 with RON1.6 billion turnover, up 6% from 2024.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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Adobe Systems Romania Ends 2025 With 25% Growth In Revenue To RON684.4M
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