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PeliPartners Advised AFI Romania On Acquisition Of Six Retail Parks From MAS Property Holding
May 26, 2026
PeliPartners Advised AFI Romania On Acquisition Of Six Retail Parks From MAS Property Holding.
Law firm PeliPartners advised AFI Romania on its acquisition of six open-air retail parks from South-African company MAS Property Holding.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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