Weekend calendar: Bucharest Design Festival, KineDoc, Pentecost FairFrom the varied program of Bucharest Design Festival to documentary screenings at KineDok, the weekend ahead bring plenty of reasons to stay out a little longer. In Bucharest: Bucharest Design Festival Until June 21 Exhibitions, installations, and urban interventions connect new generations (…)
Premier Energy (PE.RO) Posts EUR536M Normalized Revenue In Q1, 2026Premier Energy Group (PE.RO), a vertically integrated utility and infrastructure group with operations in Romania, Moldova and Hungary posted EUR536 million normalized revenue in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 12 on the year-ago period and normalized EBITDA of EUR52 million, 23% higher.
Antibiotice Iasi Posts 61% Lower Net Profit Of RON12.5M YoY In Q1/2026Antibiotice Iasi (stock symbol: ATB), the largest Romanian owned drug maker, ended the first quarter of 2026 with net profit of RON12.5 million, down 61.5% on the year, amid the contraction of the domestic generic medicines market and fiscal measures applied since the start of 2026, per the (…)