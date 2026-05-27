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May 27, 2026

Google Romania Reports RON53M Net Losses in 2025
May 27, 2026

Google Romania Reports RON53M Net Losses in 2025.

Google Bucharest S.R.L, the local subsidiary of US group Alphabet, reported turnover worth RON311.4 million (around EUR61.8 million) in 2025, up (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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