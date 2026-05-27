ARVAL MOBILITY OBSERVATORY 2026 GLOBAL FLEET AND MOBILITY BAROMETER: Half of Romanian companies are considering introducing or increasing operational leasing, while 25% expect fleet growth over the next three years



ARVAL MOBILITY OBSERVATORY 2026 GLOBAL FLEET AND MOBILITY BAROMETER: Half of Romanian companies are considering introducing or increasing operational leasing, while 25% expect fleet growth over the next three years.

Fleet electrification gains momentum in Romania: 24% of companies already operate at least one electrified passenger car technology (HEV, PHEV or (…)