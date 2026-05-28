Lidl Sees Revenue Up 10% YoY In Romania In 2025, In Sync With InflationGermany’s Lidl Group, the leader in the local retail sector by revenue, posted RON27.3 billion revenue in Romania in 2025, an increase of 10% year-on-year. This revenue was generated by three companies: Lidl Discount SRL, Lidl Romania SCS, and Lidl Romania SRL. However, the first is the largest (…)
Transgaz Net Profit Plunges 25% YoY To RON387M In Q1/2026National gas transmission company Transgaz (stock symbol: TGN) ended the first quarter of 2026 with consolidated net profit of RON386.68 million, lower by RON129.89 million (-25%) compared to RON516.58 million worth of net gain reported in the same period of 2025, as per the company's quarterly (…)