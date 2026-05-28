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May 28, 2026

Carnia Set to Invest RON100M in 2026
May 28, 2026

Carnia Set to Invest RON100M in 2026.

Carnia, a leading meat industry player in Romania, the producer of cold cuts brand Ana si Cornel, has announced RON100 million investments in 2026 (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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