OVES Enterprise develops a new innovative platform for the defense industry: INTERJET, the Turbine-Powered Aerial Interceptor built for next-generation fast-moving threats
May 28, 2026
OVES Enterprise develops a new innovative platform for the defense industry: INTERJET, the Turbine-Powered Aerial Interceptor built for next-generation fast-moving threats.
INTERJET is designed to reach speeds of approximately 450–500 km/h, with an endurance of around 45 minutes and a range of approximately 200 km The (…)
[Read the article in Romanian Business Journal]