OVES Enterprise develops a new innovative platform for the defense industry: INTERJET, the Turbine-Powered Aerial Interceptor built for next-generation fast-moving threats

OVES Enterprise develops a new innovative platform for the defense industry: INTERJET, the Turbine-Powered Aerial Interceptor built for next-generation fast-moving threats. INTERJET is designed to reach speeds of approximately 450–500 km/h, with an endurance of around 45 minutes and a range of approximately 200 km The (…) [Read the article in Romanian Business Journal]