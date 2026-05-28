Transgaz Net Profit Plunges 25% YoY To RON387M In Q1/2026

Transgaz Net Profit Plunges 25% YoY To RON387M In Q1/2026. National gas transmission company Transgaz (stock symbol: TGN) ended the first quarter of 2026 with consolidated net profit of RON386.68 million, (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]