Romgaz Signs Agreement To Buy Azomures AssetsRomgaz signed the agreement to purchase all assets contributing to Azomures’ production activity for EUR46.459 million, self-funded. The actual transfer is subject to approval by Romgaz shareholders, Competition Council and the Foreign Direct Investment Screening Commission.
AnimaWings Adds Bucharest-Milan Malpensa FlightsAnimaWings, the airline held by the founders of Christian Tour, continues to expand its European network and is launching a direct route between Bucharest and Milan Malpensa Airport, one of the most important connections between Romania and northern Italy.