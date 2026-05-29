MedLife Sales Rise 10% in Q1/2026, Net Profit Drops 17%

MedLife Sales Rise 10% in Q1/2026, Net Profit Drops 17%. MedLife reported RON853 million consolidated turnover in the first quarter of 2026, 9.7% higher than in the year-earlier period, while net profit (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]