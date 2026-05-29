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May 29, 2026

Atos Global Delivery Center Sees Profit Near RON60M in 2025
May 29, 2026

Atos Global Delivery Center Sees Profit Near RON60M in 2025.

Atos Global Delivery Center SRL, the Timisoara IT services center of French IT group Atos, in 2025 registered turnover of RON515.1 million (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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