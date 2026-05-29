CNAB Posts RON160.9M Net Profit in Q1/2026, Up 20% YOY

CNAB Posts RON160.9M Net Profit in Q1/2026, Up 20% YOY. CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti, which administers the Henri Coanda (Otopeni) and the Aurel Vlaicu (Baneasa) airports, in the first three months of 2026 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]